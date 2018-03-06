Philly pizza shop offering free weddings this Pi Day

The luckiest among us have two great loves in lives: our significant others and our pizza.

This Pi Day (Wednesday, March 14 ... 3-14, like 3.14, get it?), regional pizza chain &pizza will honor those pizza lovers (and math geeks), marrying couples at their D.C., New York, and Philadelphia locations for free.

This is the second year the store’s Center City location will transform into the stuff of wedding and carb fantasies, incorporating coveted vendors to make the location extra Pinterest-approved. The nuptial celebrations will include blooms from UrbanStems and wedding cakes from Milk Bar, and Lyft has also partnered with &pizza to provide transportation for couples and their guests.

&pizza/Derris & Co. Pi Day wedding at &pizza.

This year there are two couples scheduled to tie the knot at the Walnut Street location. &pizza also promises completely free photography and a complimentary framed photo from Framebridge, “a legit ceremony,” and other "day-of surprises."

This Pi Day tradition first started in 2015, when &pizza’s flagship U Street location in Washington, D.C., hosted the union of a math teacher and a diehard pizza lover.

“The ampersand stands for connectedness, and what stronger connection is there than that of marriage?” &pizza said in a statement.

&pizza will keep their doors open for guests “so that they can get in on the celebration too.” There will be at least a dozen ceremonies held throughout the chain’s locations this year.

Considering Pennsylvania is one of the most expensive places in the country to get married, it all seems like a pretty great deal.