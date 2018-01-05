January 05, 2018

Philly's first Porta throwing opening party with free pizza

Here's a look inside the new pizzeria

Philly's first Porta, a Neapolitan pizzeria with branches in Asbury Park and Jersey City, will host a grand opening party tonight, Friday, Jan. 5. The Chestnut Street restaurant will open at 4 p.m., offering its full menu until 1 a.m.

Porta serves Neapolitan pizzas, house-made cheeses, pasta, salads, local beers, Italian wines and cocktails.

If you want to try the pies for free, stop in from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. The pizzeria will offer free marinara and Margherita pizzas and passed hors d’oeuvres. 

All night, there will be $3 Miller High Life, $5 Jameson shots and $20 Champagne bottles, as well as a complimentary Champagne toast for all guests during dinner.

Below are images of the Philly Porta's interior. If you're wondering, the name is Italian for "door," which explains some of the décor.

Porta Grand Opening Party

Friday, Jan. 5
4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 534-2135

