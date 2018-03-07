Philly's public, Catholic schools to open on 2-hour delay Thursday

All public and Catholic schools in Philadelphia will open on a two-hour delay Thursday morning after remaining closed during a nor'easter that brought a steady wet snow on Wednesday.

Morning pickup times will also be pushed back two hours, the School District of Philadelphia said in a press release.

"We ask that parents and caregivers be patient as certain yellow bus routes may experience moderate to significant delays Thursday morning," the School District of Philadelphia said in a press release.



The Archdiocese of Philadelphia initially said it would open on a normal schedule Thursday, but because Catholic schools typically operate on schedules corresponding with the local public school district, the Archdiocese will also start school two hours late.