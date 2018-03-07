March 07, 2018

Philly's public, Catholic schools to open on 2-hour delay Thursday

By PhillyVoice Staff
Schools Weather
Carroll - March nor'easter snow Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Snow covers trees and the road on North 21st Street in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, March 7, 2018.

All public and Catholic schools in Philadelphia will open on a two-hour delay Thursday morning after remaining closed during a nor'easter that brought a steady wet snow on Wednesday.

RELATED: Storm impact: SEPTA, PHL Airport, power outages, roads and more

Morning pickup times will also be pushed back two hours, the School District of Philadelphia said in a press release.

"We ask that parents and caregivers be patient as certain yellow bus routes may experience moderate to significant delays Thursday morning," the School District of Philadelphia said in a press release.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia initially said it would open on a normal schedule Thursday, but because Catholic schools typically operate on schedules corresponding with the local public school district, the Archdiocese will also start school two hours late.

