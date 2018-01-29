PHOTOS: The 2018 Philly Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate

The 2018 Philly Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate took place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

The annual event attracted a record-breaking crowd and raised money to benefit nursing at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Guests enjoyed a sneak preview of the more than 700 cars on display and nibbled on a buffet dinner. Later in the evening, they headed to the grand ballroom to enjoy dessert and dance to tunes by Philly party band, Jellyroll.

The Philadelphia Auto Show runs from Jan. 27 through Feb. 4, 2018.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Joan Topper and Stephanie Williams pose for a photo at the Black Tie Tailgate Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Gus Calabrese and Ashley Smith Baptiste arrive in style at the 2018 Philly Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Jamele Ransom and Big Rube Harley smile for the camera at the 2018 Black Tie Tailgate on Jan. 26, 2018.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Biagio DeSimone and Gene DeSimone sport their Eagles spirit at the 2018 Black Tie Tailgate.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Eric Caldarale, Tony D'Antonio, Stephanie Werkheiser, and Hector Guzman arrive at the Black Tie Tailgate.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Tanya Pecorari and Kara Larkin pose with the Black Tie Tailgate mascot.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Fred Cusick, Teresa Giudice and Brian Collins pose for photographers at the 2018 Black Tie Tailgate on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Stacey Shapiro and Christina Zipf arrive at the Black Tie Tailgate.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Brandi Brockman and Sharrie Williams of 6ABC pose for a photo at the 2018 Black Tie Tailgate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Guests tear up the dance floor at the Black Tie Tailgate on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.