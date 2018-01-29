January 29, 2018

PHOTOS: The 2018 Philly Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Photo gallery Events
Black Tie Tailgate HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice

Tanya Pecorari and Kara Larkin pose with the Black Tie Tailgate mascot.

The 2018 Philly Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate took place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. 

The annual event attracted a record-breaking crowd and raised money to benefit nursing at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Guests enjoyed a sneak preview of the more than 700 cars on display and nibbled on a buffet dinner. Later in the evening, they headed to the grand ballroom to enjoy dessert and dance to tunes by Philly party band, Jellyroll. 

The Philadelphia Auto Show runs from Jan. 27 through Feb. 4, 2018.

NoneHughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice

Joan Topper and Stephanie Williams pose for a photo at the Black Tie Tailgate Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.


NoneHughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice

Gus Calabrese and Ashley Smith Baptiste arrive in style at the 2018 Philly Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate.


NoneHughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice

Jamele Ransom and Big Rube Harley smile for the camera at the 2018 Black Tie Tailgate on Jan. 26, 2018.


NoneHughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice

Biagio DeSimone and Gene DeSimone sport their Eagles spirit at the 2018 Black Tie Tailgate.


NoneHughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice

Eric Caldarale, Tony D'Antonio, Stephanie Werkheiser, and Hector Guzman arrive at the Black Tie Tailgate.


NoneHughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice

Tanya Pecorari and Kara Larkin pose with the Black Tie Tailgate mascot.


NoneHughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice

Fred Cusick, Teresa Giudice and Brian Collins pose for photographers at the 2018 Black Tie Tailgate on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.


NoneHughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice

Stacey Shapiro and Christina Zipf arrive at the Black Tie Tailgate.


NoneHughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice

Brandi Brockman and Sharrie Williams of 6ABC pose for a photo at the 2018 Black Tie Tailgate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.


NoneHughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice

Guests tear up the dance floor at the Black Tie Tailgate on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.


NoneHughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice

Steve Lefkowitz shows off his cartoon caricature portraits at the Black Tie Tailgate on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.


HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

