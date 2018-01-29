PHOTOS: The 2018 Philly Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate

The annual event attracted a
record-breaking crowd and raised money to benefit nursing at Children’s
Hospital of Philadelphia. Guests enjoyed a sneak preview of the more than
700 cars on display and nibbled on a buffet dinner. Later in the evening, they
headed to the grand ballroom to enjoy dessert and dance to tunes by Philly party band, Jellyroll.
The Philadelphia Auto Show runs from Jan. 27 through Feb. 4, 2018.
HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice
Joan Topper and Stephanie Williams pose for a photo at the Black Tie Tailgate Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice
Gus Calabrese and Ashley Smith Baptiste arrive in style at the 2018 Philly Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate.
HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice
Jamele Ransom and Big Rube Harley smile for the camera at the 2018 Black Tie Tailgate on Jan. 26, 2018.
HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice
Biagio DeSimone and Gene DeSimone sport their Eagles spirit at the 2018 Black Tie Tailgate.
HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice
Eric Caldarale, Tony D'Antonio, Stephanie Werkheiser, and Hector Guzman arrive at the Black Tie Tailgate.
HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice
Tanya Pecorari and Kara Larkin pose with the Black Tie Tailgate mascot.
HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice
Fred Cusick, Teresa Giudice and Brian Collins pose for photographers at the 2018 Black Tie Tailgate on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice
Stacey Shapiro and Christina Zipf arrive at the Black Tie Tailgate.
HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice
Brandi Brockman and Sharrie Williams of 6ABC pose for a photo at the 2018 Black Tie Tailgate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice
Guests tear up the dance floor at the Black Tie Tailgate on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice
Steve Lefkowitz shows off his cartoon caricature portraits at the Black Tie Tailgate on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.