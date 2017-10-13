P!nk talks growing up in Bucks County, marriage amid album release

Philly-area native P!nk recently opened up about everything from being the "s***head" who raised hell in her Bucks County hometown as a teenager to her present-day life as a 38-year-old mother of two.

The Grammy-winning pop star (real name Alecia Moore) spoke to The Guardian this week amid the release of her seventh album, "Beautiful Trauma," on Friday. The work has been described by critics as a "mature" record inspired somewhat by her relationship with husband Carey Hart. She had already released three singles – “Whatever You Want," “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma" – from it.

The Doylestown native talked about how she gained such an ugly reputation there in her youth.

“Other people’s parents wouldn’t let me come over when I was a kid,” she told the publication. “I was the s***head. No one wanted their kid anywhere near me. I was the runaway, I was the f***-up, I was the one that had the mouth, I was always in trouble."



She also described her up-and-down relationship with Hart, saying, "Monogamy is work. But you do the work and it's good again."

"There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock," she told the publication. "He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some. And then I’ll look at him and go: 'I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s*** you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again.' Then two weeks later I’m like, 'Things are going so good, you guys.' Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year."

P!nk touched on a number of topics and memories, including one interaction in which a fan handed her a letter detailing a life of abuse, and that if it weren't for P!nk's music, she would have taken her life.

"I sent somebody outside to go get her. I did not want to let her go back to her house," she said in The Guardian report. "But she was gone, and I never saw her again.”

The album is her first since the 2012 release of "The Truth About Love."

Last week, the Wells Fargo Center announced that P!nk will perform there in April 2018 as part of a tour promoting her new album. She made two different stops at the South Philly venue in 2013.

Read more from the wide-ranging interview here.