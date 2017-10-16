Police: Suspect threw hot coffee at Wawa cashier in North Philly

Philadelphia police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a man who allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee at Wawa employee last week, injuring the victim during a verbal altercation.

Investigators said the incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the Wawa located at 1300 Erie Avenue in the Juniata Park section of the city.

Surveillance video of the incident showed a black male engaged in a dispute with a cashier. At one point, he picks up a cup and tosses it over the counter, spilling its contents onto the cashier and into the register.

Police said the suspect threw the coffee at the 30-year-old victim and then fled in an unknown direction.

Authorities described the suspect as a black male who was last seen wearing glasses, dark colored Yankees cap, gray shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243.