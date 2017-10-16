Investigation Assault
101617_Wawacashier Source/Philadelphia Police Department

Suspect allegedly threw hot coffee at Wawa employee on Friday, October 13 in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

October 16, 2017

Police: Suspect threw hot coffee at Wawa cashier in North Philly

Investigation Assault North Philadelphia Police Wawa
By PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a man who allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee at Wawa employee last week, injuring the victim during a verbal altercation.

Investigators said the incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the Wawa located at 1300 Erie Avenue in the Juniata Park section of the city.

Surveillance video of the incident showed a black male engaged in a dispute with a cashier. At one point, he picks up a cup and tosses it over the counter, spilling its contents onto the cashier and into the register. 

Police said the suspect threw the coffee at the 30-year-old victim and then fled in an unknown direction.

Authorities described the suspect as a black male who was last seen wearing glasses, dark colored Yankees cap, gray shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Questlove

Questlove makes 201-song playlist for Keith Olbermann following commentator’s Eminem tweet

Eagles

101617DougPederson

Eagles are all alone atop the NFC

Musicians

Max Weinberg

Max Weinberg: thundering till the end

Videos

Police Jump

Video: Dude jumps on back of cop car at Temple tailgate

Escapes

Limited - Iberostar Jamaica

$909 & up -- Jr. Suite: Iberostar Jamaica Escape incl. Air

 *
Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.