April 20, 2018

Police to pot smokers: #sorrynotsorryforruiningyour04/20

By PhillyVoice staff
4/20 Police
04202018_marijuana_unsplash Photo by Thought Catalog/ on Unsplash

.

Police in a South Jersey town celebrated the 420 marijuana holiday by using search warrants to seize about five pounds of pot from the home and storage facility of an alleged dealer.

According to Winslow Township police, officers also seized paraphernalia and more than $21,000 in cash from the two locations in Hammonton, Atlantic County, about 28 miles northwest of Atlantic City.

Police charged Ralph Depalma, 44, of Hammonton, with possession and distribution of marijuana. Another man, Charles Turlington, 47, of Sicklerville, was charged with possession/distribution of crack cocaine and related offenses, police said.

Friday is April 20, or 4/20, a worldwide marijuana holiday. The festivities culminate with a synchronized smoke at 4:20 p.m.

To those customers looking to buy holiday supplies from Depalma, police said they were “sorry but you will have to make other arrangements,” the department's news release on the investigation said.

It ended with: #sorrynotsorryforruiningyour04/20.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more 4/20 Police Winslow Township Marijuana

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid unloads trash talk on Miami Heat in epic Game 3 postgame Q&A
042018-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Police

Philly police commish apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
Carroll - Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Anderson Cooper

Q&A: Anderson Cooper talks touring with Andy Cohen and escaping the drama of politics
Anderson Cooper

Eagles

Analyzing the advantages and disadvantages of the Eagles' 2018 schedule
041918CarsonWentz

Festivals

Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018
Philly Tech Week

Women

How a three-mile section of Philly became a roller-derby mecca
Carroll - Penn Jersey Roller Derby Practice

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.