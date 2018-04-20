Police to pot smokers: #sorrynotsorryforruiningyour04/20

Police in a South Jersey town celebrated the 420 marijuana holiday by using search warrants to seize about five pounds of pot from the home and storage facility of an alleged dealer.

According to Winslow Township police, officers also seized paraphernalia and more than $21,000 in cash from the two locations in Hammonton, Atlantic County, about 28 miles northwest of Atlantic City.

Police charged Ralph Depalma, 44, of Hammonton, with possession and distribution of marijuana. Another man, Charles Turlington, 47, of Sicklerville, was charged with possession/distribution of crack cocaine and related offenses, police said.

Friday is April 20, or 4/20, a worldwide marijuana holiday. The festivities culminate with a synchronized smoke at 4:20 p.m.

To those customers looking to buy holiday supplies from Depalma, police said they were “sorry but you will have to make other arrangements,” the department's news release on the investigation said.

It ended with: #sorrynotsorryforruiningyour04/20.