February 22, 2018

Previewing the Eagles' next calendar year, in stick figure form

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
022218TradeNickJimmy Kempski/PhillyVoice

Please don't murder my family for predicting this.

Over the last two years, I've predicted what the Philadelphia Eagles' next calendar year would look like (in stick figure form), based mostly on logic, and mayyyyybe a little inside knowledge here and there.

My predictions, generally speaking, aren't always on point, but these calendar year stick figure jawns have been deadly accurate. A quick recap:

2016

On December 1, 2015, with the Eagles' season still underway (but already over for all intents and purposes) I appeared on Comcast Sportsnet's (now NBC Philadelphia's) 'The 700 Level Show,' and broke down my predictions for the Eagles' next calendar year. My segment begins at the 12:50 mark:

Anyway, let's get to the predictions that year:

None

How'd we do?

  1. They did indeed continue to suck.
  2. Jeffrey Lurie fired Chip, to the surprise of most.
  3. They hired Doug Pederson, who wasn't a retread in the traditional sense, in that he wasn't a formerly fired coach getting his second crack as a team's head coach. But at the same time, he was kind of retread'y, in that he was an Andy Reid disciple. It was certainly a "boring" hire, at the time. I feel like I should at least get half-credit here.
  4. All those guys are indeed gone, now anyway, though it took a little longer than anticipated for a few of them.
  5. They did indeed draft a savior quarterback, but I'm so mad at myself for not including Wentz. I would take my first look at him a week later, and instantly loved him. Had I watched him sooner, he'd have been in there. But certainly, the premise of quarterback being the focus of the offseason was correct.
  6. And they did continue to suck in 2016, but, you know, with a quarterback you could feel good about for the future.

Sooooo, 5.5 out of 6? Is that fair?

2017

Fearing I wouldn't top the previous year, I'd have preferred to retire this bit on a high note, but I gave the people what they wanted. I'm glad I did:

None

Bang. 

  1. They did indeed free up a lot of money to prepare for a free agent splurge. And yes, I know I had Jason Kelce in there, but shut up.
  2. They did indeed let Nolan Carroll, Stephen Tulloch, Bryan Braman, and Bennie Logan walk in free agency. I remember getting a lot of grief for including Bennie, but that was a pretty easy call, in my view.
  3. They did indeed sign a couple receivers, and I even had both of them (Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith) included in my picture.
  4. They did indeed draft a couple of confident corners.
  5. There were no major contract extensions handed out to players already on the roster. In fact, they even traded away Jordan Matthews, who appeared in that box.
  6. And finally, while No. 6 was indeed correct, it was obviously undersold.

Soooooo, 6 of 6? 

2018

I'm never topping last year's predictions. Ever. It's all downhill from here. Still, again, because we give the people what they want, below please find my preview of the Eagles' next calendar year. To note, I expect a much more boring (and predictable) Eagles offseason than we've become accustomed to:

None

Disagree at your own peril.

