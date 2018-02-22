Previewing the Eagles' next calendar year, in stick figure form

Over the last two years, I've predicted what the Philadelphia Eagles' next calendar year would look like (in stick figure form), based mostly on logic, and mayyyyybe a little inside knowledge here and there.

My predictions, generally speaking, aren't always on point, but these calendar year stick figure jawns have been deadly accurate. A quick recap:

2016

On December 1, 2015, with the Eagles' season still underway (but already over for all intents and purposes) I appeared on Comcast Sportsnet's (now NBC Philadelphia's) 'The 700 Level Show,' and broke down my predictions for the Eagles' next calendar year. My segment begins at the 12:50 mark:

Anyway, let's get to the predictions that year:

How'd we do?

They did indeed continue to suck.

Jeffrey Lurie fired Chip, to the surprise of most.

They hired Doug Pederson, who wasn't a retread in the traditional sense, in that he wasn't a formerly fired coach getting his second crack as a team's head coach. But at the same time, he was kind of retread'y, in that he was an Andy Reid disciple. It was certainly a "boring" hire, at the time. I feel like I should at least get half-credit here.

All those guys are indeed gone, now anyway, though it took a little longer than anticipated for a few of them.

They did indeed draft a savior quarterback, but I'm so mad at myself for not including Wentz. I would take my first look at him a week later, and instantly loved him. Had I watched him sooner, he'd have been in there. But certainly, the premise of quarterback being the focus of the offseason was correct.

And they did continue to suck in 2016, but, you know, with a quarterback you could feel good about for the future.



Sooooo, 5.5 out of 6? Is that fair?

2017

Fearing I wouldn't top the previous year, I'd have preferred to retire this bit on a high note, but I gave the people what they wanted. I'm glad I did: