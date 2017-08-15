A quick golf clap for Howie Roseman's offseason

Way back in March, if I were to tell you the Philadelphia Eagles would be able to upgrade at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive end, cornerback, safety, and arguably another position here or there, while somehow ending up with more salary cap space on the final day of training camp in August than they had before free agency began, you'd probably say I was crazy, right?

Well, that's exactly what the Eagles did.

Back on March 1, 2017, the NFL’s 2017 salary cap was officially set at $167 million. At the time, according to a post that day from Dave Zangaro of CSN Philly, the Eagles had approximately $12.5 million under the salary cap. As such, they were limited in what they could accomplish in free agency.

On the morning of August 15th, 2017, the Eagles' salary cap stood at $8,665,085, according to the NFLPA's daily salary cap report. After releasing running back Ryan Mathews this afternoon, the Eagles added $4 million to that total, bringing their overall cap space to $12,665,085.

Those aforementioned "upgrades" above are only upgrades on paper until they're real upgrades on the field, but as we stand here on August 15th, it's looking like – again, on paper – Howie Roseman had a pretty decent offseason.

