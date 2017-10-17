Raccoon just waltzes into PATCO station without paying fare

October 17, 2017
Some raccoon slipped right past the turnstiles at PATCO's Eighth and Market Street Station in Philadelphia on Monday night without having to pay like the rest of us.
PATCO posted a picture of the criminal critter on Tuesday morning, saying it was aware of the "furry fare evader" and that animal control had been notified to remove the animal.
PLEASE NOTE: We're aware of this furry fare evader at 8th Street. Animal control has been notified to safely remove the mammal. pic.twitter.com/kPXrjVTdYN— PATCO (@RidePATCO) October 17, 2017
As Philly.com notes, the raccoon was first spotted by David Bell Mislan, a political science professor who initially snapped a picture of the animal going down the stairs at the station around 9:30 p.m. He told the website the raccoon appeared to make its way into the tunnel after checking out another passenger's bag.
@RidePATCO now featuring a menagerie of nocturnal beasts pic.twitter.com/XgKO497eB1— ミスランデビッド (@DavidBellMislan) October 17, 2017
It was a passenger’s bag. He dropped it there and the raccoon was checking it out. Funny episode— everything turned out okay— ミスランデビッド (@DavidBellMislan) October 17, 2017
One woman walked right past it— just inches from it while on the stairs. She had nerves of steel.— ミスランデビッド (@DavidBellMislan) October 17, 2017
Down to the end of the platform. I couldn’t see that far, but I figure he went into the tunnel— ミスランデビッド (@DavidBellMislan) October 17, 2017
Look out for this cheapskate on your commute today, Philly.