Odd News Transportation
PATCO Raccoon David Bell Mislan /Twitter

This raccoon was spotted at the 8th & Market Street Station PATCO station on Monday night.

October 17, 2017

Raccoon just waltzes into PATCO station without paying fare

Center City Patco Animals Philadelphia Raccoons
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Some raccoon slipped right past the turnstiles at PATCO's Eighth and Market Street Station in Philadelphia on Monday night without having to pay like the rest of us.

PATCO posted a picture of the criminal critter on Tuesday morning, saying it was aware of the "furry fare evader" and that animal control had been notified to remove the animal. 

As Philly.com notes, the raccoon was first spotted by David Bell Mislan, a political science professor who initially snapped a picture of the animal going down the stairs at the station around 9:30 p.m. He told the website the raccoon appeared to make its way into the tunnel after checking out another passenger's bag.

Look out for this cheapskate on your commute today, Philly.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

