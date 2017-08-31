10 things to do if it rains Labor Day weekend in Philly

Unfortunately, it looks like rain is in the forecast for Labor Day weekend this year. That doesn't mean the unofficial end of summer is ruined, though. Rainy days in Philly are actually great.

We've rounded up the best things to do and places to go when the weather won't cooperate.

Of course, if the forecast changes, and it's blue skies all weekend, check out our Labor Day weekend guide with plenty of outdoor activities.

Courtesy of Founding Footsteps/PhillyVoice Bring beer or wine for a trolley tour through the city with Founding Footsteps.

There are many sight-seeing tours through Philly, but Founding Footstep's trolley tours are unique. Guests can sit back and get tipsy while a personable tour guide points out Philly landmarks and explains the city's history.

Bring your own beer and wine, or pick up drinks at Mulberry Market once the tour starts.

During Labor Day weekend there will be a 4 p.m. tour on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Saturdays

Meet outside Rocket Fizz

302 Arch St.

(609) 795-1776



Axe-throwing at Urban Axes is a little like playing darts, where axes are thrown at bull's-eye marks for points. Gather some friends together, bring some beer or wine and get into some friendly competition.

2019 E. Boston St.

(267) 585-2937



This summer, the Franklin Institute opened "the city’s largest and most technologically advanced escape game experience."



There are two games to choose from: Intergalactic Escape or Island Escape.



The story in Intergalactic Escape was inspired by films like “The Matrix,” “The Fifth Element” and “Star Trek.”

222 N. 20th St.

(215) 448-1200



Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice The majority of these LEGO fans are rooting for the Eagles.

The indoor LEGO playground features 10 LEGO play zones, including MINILAND, where iconic Philly landmarks were recreated with 1.5 million LEGO bricks.



Kids can train to be a LEGO ninja, build and race cars, create LEGO skyscrapers to test against the Earthquake Tables, play on a LEGO-themed pirate ship and join in more activities.

Plymouth Meeting Mall

500 W. Germantown Pike

Take a swing at an indoor golf experience. Play 18 holes or just use the driving range with virtual targets. All levels of golfers are welcome.

56 Greenfield Ave., Ardmore, PA

(610) 228-2814



Spend the day bowling with friends. Both North Bowl and South Bowl have bars and a wide selection of food for those waiting to take their turn. Plus, there will be DJ entertainment in the evening.

North Bowl

909 N. Second St.

(215) 238-2695



South Bowl

19 E. Oregon Ave.

(215) 389-2695



Play arcade games against family or friends or take part in Dance Dance Revolution. When you need a break from playtime, enjoy drinks at the bar or food at a table.

While Dave & Busters is the biggest venue with arcade games in the city, Barcade and Buffalo Billiards are two other options.

325 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

(215) 413-1951



This huge indoor rock climbing venue is perfect for a rainy day where you still want to be active.

950 N. Penn St.

(215) 928-1800

Museums

Philly is home to many, many museums. Those who are feeling ambitious may want to venture on a museum crawl.

If you're looking to stick to just one cultural spot, head to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday, Sept. 3. The museum is offering pay-what-you-wish admission.

Families should check out the Museum of the American Revolution over the holiday weekend. Kids 12 and under get in for free Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4.

The theater houses up to four wildly different live comedy shows per night, seven nights a week. Find stand-up, sketch, improv, storytelling and everything in between.

If Good Good Comedy Theatre doesn't fit your vibe, try Punch Line Philly or Helium Comedy Club.

215 N. 11th St.

(215) 399-1279

