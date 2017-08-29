What to do Labor Day weekend in Philly

August 29, 2017
Hard to believe, but summer is almost over.
End the season with a bang by celebrating Labor Day in Philly. From Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, there will be festivals and free activities. This year, there will even be fireworks.
Use our guide below to make plans for the long weekend.
Labor Day fireworks, a new event, will take place at 9:30 p.m. on the Delaware River on Sunday, Sept. 3.
For the best view, head to the Independence Seaport Museum's balcony. Advanced tickets are available.
Sunday, Sept. 3
9:30 p.m. | Free
Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Made in America will take place over two days, from Saturday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 3, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
This year's lineup includes Jay-Z, J. Cole, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Solange, Run the Jewels, Cash Cash and more artists.
View the schedule here.
Through Labor Day weekend, Philadelphians can relax outdoors during Parks on Tap. Enjoy beer, wine and snacks in one of Philly's green spaces.
Parks on Tap will be at Clark Park and at Cliveden Park through Monday, Sept. 4.
The annual Cannstatter Volksfest is one of the largest and most authentic German Oktoberfest's in the area.
For three days, there will be German food and beer, German singing and dancing, souvenirs, crafts, amusement rides for kids and other surprises.
The event is cash only.
On the first Sunday of the month, the Philadelphia Museum of Art offers pay-what-you-wish admission.
Current exhibitions in the museum include "Wild: Michael Nichols" and Cy Twombly’s "Iliad."
Indulge in bacon dishes and bacon cocktails in Atlantic City on International Bacon Day. Ducktown Tavern is hosting a festival.
From Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4, children ages 12 and under will receive free admission to the Museum of the American Revolution.
Kids will receive back-to-school packets with colored pencils and a coloring book, too.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the holiday weekend, there will be special activities and storytelling that explores the role of children in the Revolutionary War. Kids can also try on Revolutionary-inspired clothing, design a flag, decode secret messages, make a sash like General George Washington’s to take home and practice drilling like a Revolutionary soldier.
Enjoy a free screening in Clark Park on Friday, Sept. 1. Before the movie starts, staff from the University City Arts League will help kids and adults draw and create their own monster and beast finger puppets.
Remember to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the outdoor event.
Catch a Disney movie on the Great Lawn at Franklin Square on Saturday, Sept. 2. Before the movie starts, families can enjoy mini golf or take a ride on the carousel.