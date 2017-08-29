What to do Labor Day weekend in Philly

Hard to believe, but summer is almost over.

End the season with a bang by celebrating Labor Day in Philly. From Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, there will be festivals and free activities. This year, there will even be fireworks.

Use our guide below to make plans for the long weekend.

Labor Day Fireworks on the Delaware River

Labor Day fireworks, a new event, will take place at 9:30 p.m. on the Delaware River on Sunday, Sept. 3.

For the best view, head to the Independence Seaport Museum's balcony. Advanced tickets are available.

Sunday, Sept. 3

9:30 p.m. | Free

Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.



Jeff Lombardo/Invision/AP, File Crowds watch as Fabolous performs at Made in America on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2015, in Philadelphia.

Made in America will take place over two days, from Saturday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 3, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

This year's lineup includes Jay-Z, J. Cole, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Solange, Run the Jewels, Cash Cash and more artists.

View the schedule here.

Saturday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 3

$162 for a two-day pass

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Parks on Tap

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The pop-up events are family-friendly and offer a place to relax in the shade at the end of the day.

Through Labor Day weekend, Philadelphians can relax outdoors during Parks on Tap. Enjoy beer, wine and snacks in one of Philly's green spaces.

Parks on Tap will be at Clark Park and at Cliveden Park through Monday, Sept. 4.

Through Monday, Sept. 4

Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

Cannstatter Volksfest Verein/Facebook The traditional “fruchtsäule” stands tall over the 2013 CVV Labor Day Fest.

The annual Cannstatter Volksfest is one of the largest and most authentic German Oktoberfest's in the area.



For three days, there will be German food and beer, German singing and dancing, souvenirs, crafts, amusement rides for kids and other surprises.

The event is cash only.



$6 day pass, $9 two-day pass or $11 three-day pass

Cannstatter Volksfest Verein 9130 Academy Rd. Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4

First Sunday at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Eakins Oval and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

On the first Sunday of the month, the Philadelphia Museum of Art offers pay-what-you-wish admission.

Current exhibitions in the museum include "Wild: Michael Nichols" and Cy Twombly’s "Iliad."

Sunday, Sept. 3

Pay-what-you-wish

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Indulge in bacon dishes and bacon cocktails in Atlantic City on International Bacon Day. Ducktown Tavern is hosting a festival.

Saturday, Sept. 2 Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go Ducktown Tavern 2400 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ

Kids Free Admission at Museum of the American Revolution

Courtesy of the Museum of the American Revolution/PhillyVoice Museum of the American Revolution is a new museum in Old City.

From Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4, children ages 12 and under will receive free admission to the Museum of the American Revolution.



Kids will receive back-to-school packets with colored pencils and a coloring book, too.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the holiday weekend, there will be special activities and storytelling that explores the role of children in the Revolutionary War. Kids can also try on Revolutionary-inspired clothing, design a flag, decode secret messages, make a sash like General George Washington’s to take home and practice drilling like a Revolutionary soldier.

Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4

Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St.

Enjoy a free screening in Clark Park on Friday, Sept. 1. Before the movie starts, staff from the University City Arts League will help kids and adults draw and create their own monster and beast finger puppets.

Remember to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the outdoor event.

Friday, Sept. 1

8 p.m. | Free

Clark Park

43rd St. and Chester Ave.

