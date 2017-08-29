Holidays Labor Day
13_051817_ParksOn Tap_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Parks on Tap kicked off its 2017 season in the Azalea Garden behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art near Kelly Drive, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

August 29, 2017

What to do Labor Day weekend in Philly

There will be fireworks, festivals and free activities

Holidays Labor Day Philadelphia Live Nation Free Family-Friendly Movies Museums Fireworks
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Hard to believe, but summer is almost over.

End the season with a bang by celebrating Labor Day in Philly. From Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, there will be festivals and free activities. This year, there will even be fireworks.

Use our guide below to make plans for the long weekend.

Labor Day Fireworks on the Delaware River

Labor Day fireworks, a new event, will take place at 9:30 p.m. on the Delaware River on Sunday, Sept. 3. 

For the best view, head to the Independence Seaport Museum's balcony. Advanced tickets are available.

Sunday, Sept. 3
9:30 p.m. | Free
Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Budweiser Made in America Festival 2017

NoneJeff Lombardo/Invision/AP, File

Crowds watch as Fabolous performs at Made in America on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2015, in Philadelphia.


Made in America will take place over two days, from Saturday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 3, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

This year's lineup includes Jay-Z, J. Cole, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Solange, Run the Jewels, Cash Cash and more artists.

View the schedule here.

Saturday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 3
$162 for a two-day pass
Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Parks on Tap

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The pop-up events are family-friendly and offer a place to relax in the shade at the end of the day.


Through Labor Day weekend, Philadelphians can relax outdoors during Parks on Tap. Enjoy beer, wine and snacks in one of Philly's green spaces.

Parks on Tap will be at Clark Park and at Cliveden Park through Monday, Sept. 4.

Through Monday, Sept. 4
Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

145th Annual Volksfest

NoneCannstatter Volksfest Verein/Facebook

The traditional “fruchtsäule” stands tall over the 2013 CVV Labor Day Fest.


The annual Cannstatter Volksfest is one of the largest and most authentic German Oktoberfest's in the area.

For three days, there will be German food and beer, German singing and dancing, souvenirs, crafts, amusement rides for kids and other surprises. 

The event is cash only.

Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4
$6 day pass, $9 two-day pass or $11 three-day pass
Cannstatter Volksfest Verein
9130 Academy Rd.

First Sunday at Philadelphia Museum of Art

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Eakins Oval and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.


On the first Sunday of the month, the Philadelphia Museum of Art offers pay-what-you-wish admission. 

Current exhibitions in the museum include "Wild: Michael Nichols" and Cy Twombly’s "Iliad."

Sunday, Sept. 3
Pay-what-you-wish
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Bacon Festival on Bacon Day

Indulge in bacon dishes and bacon cocktails in Atlantic City on International Bacon Day. Ducktown Tavern is hosting a festival.

Saturday, Sept. 2
Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Ducktown Tavern
2400 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ

Kids Free Admission at Museum of the American Revolution

NoneCourtesy of the Museum of the American Revolution/PhillyVoice

Museum of the American Revolution is a new museum in Old City.


From Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4, children ages 12 and under will receive free admission to the Museum of the American Revolution.

Kids will receive back-to-school packets with colored pencils and a coloring book, too.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the holiday weekend, there will be special activities and storytelling that explores the role of children in the Revolutionary War. Kids can also try on Revolutionary-inspired clothing, design a flag, decode secret messages, make a sash like General George Washington’s to take home and practice drilling like a Revolutionary soldier.

Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4
Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St. 

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" Screening

Enjoy a free screening in Clark Park on Friday, Sept. 1. Before the movie starts, staff from the University City Arts League will help kids and adults draw and create their own monster and beast finger puppets.

Remember to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the outdoor event.

Friday, Sept. 1
8 p.m. | Free
Clark Park
43rd St. and Chester Ave.

"Moana" Screening

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A family plays a round of miniature golf at Franklin Square, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The course was added to the park in 2006, when it was renovated to make it more attractive to tourists.


Catch a Disney movie on the Great Lawn at Franklin Square on Saturday, Sept. 2. Before the movie starts, families can enjoy mini golf or take a ride on the carousel.

Saturday, Sept. 2
8 p.m. | Free
Franklin Square
200 N. Sixth St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

LGBT

08252017_BRU_UBahn

Were Philly gay bar owners unfairly targeted by city?

Investigations

Barbara Elizabeth Miller

Remains of Pennsylvania woman missing for 28 years may be in concrete slab

Eagles

082617_Runyan_AP

Former Eagles All-Pro Jon Runyan explains why he’s an Uber driver – and what happens when fans recognize him

Phillies

AP_17238853315806.jpg

WATCH: Rhys Hoskins makes MLB history – so feast your eyes on all 11 of his home runs

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.