March 25, 2018

Report: Comcast outranks Netflix, Spotify as most desired place to work

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Comcast
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline Comcast Liberty Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia's skyline on a foggy December morning.

A new report released by Linkedin shows that Comcast -- one of the biggest job creators in Philadelphia -- is a hotly desired workplace across the country, right up there with Apple, Netflix, and Spotify.

Comcast NBCUniversal ranked comfortably in the Top 10 of the 2018 Linkedin Top Companies report, landing No. 7 out of the nation’s 50 most sought after companies. This is a jump from its No. 10 ranking when LinkedIn released the 2017 report last May.

What makes the cable telecom and internet giant so coveted among job seekers? To begin with, benefits. Comcast has been previously noted for is comparatively generous parental leave policies, while free Xfinity Internet and TV perks don’t hurt either. Linkedin anticipates more interest in the company when the Comcast Technology Center finally opens later this year.

In 2017, Comcast welcomed a reported 36,000 new employees.

Stealing the No. 1 spot is Amazon, which many Philadelphians hope will soon become another major job creator in the city.

Check out the full 2018 Linkedin report here.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Comcast Philadelphia NBC Universal Linkedin Comcast Technology And Innovation Center Jobs Amazon

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles QB Carson Wentz remains at large after daring prison escape
032418_Wentz-Comeatme_usat

Government

Mayor Kenney revises school funding package with reduced property tax hike
Mayor Jim Kenney; Thom Carroll photo

Eagles

Eagles' signing of WR Mike Wallace feels like a steal
032418MikeWallace

Hamilton

We finally know when ‘Hamilton’ is coming to Philly
"Hamilton" cast

Higher Education

Penn Law professor Amy Wax: higher education aggressively quashes truth
03232018_Amy_Wax_Penn

Artists

Yesterday's trash is today's treasure thanks to Jean Shin's vision
Jean Shin

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.