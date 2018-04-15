April 15, 2018

Report: Eagles CB Daryl Worley tasered, arrested in South Philly

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
041518DarlyWorley Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

"Don't taze me, bro," said Daryl Worley to police, maybe.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley was tasered and arrested early Sunday morning when he became "combative with police," according to a report from Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Garafolo, reported that the incident occurred at the corner of Broad and Pattison, right near the Eagles' facilities, where he was reportedly blocking traffic while asleep inside a car: 

The Eagles traded wide receiver Torrey Smith for Worley in March. He is the second player the Eagles acquired this offseason who now has legal issues, after Michael Bennett turned himself in to police to face "injury to the elderly" charges that allegedly occurred during the Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl in February of 2017.

Coming out of college at West Virginia, Worley had character concerns, in that he missed a bowl game for academic reasons, and had an off-the-field incident in which he was accused of assaulting a female

Worley is far from a lock to stick on the roster if the Eagles determine his actions Sunday morning were serious, as they are loaded with outside cornerbacks.

“We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning," the Eagles said when asked for comment.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Daryl Worley

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers send warning shot to Eastern Conference in emphatic Game 1 win vs. Miami Heat
041518-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Investigation

Protests over controversial arrests at Center City Starbucks; Police commissioner says officers did nothing wrong
Starbucks 18th Spruce

Television

'SNL' recap: Stiller and De Niro play Cohen and Mueller for 'Meet the Parents' parody
Saturday Night Live

Eagles

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Interior offensive line
041418BillyPrice

Newsmakers

What happens when a taboo sex act becomes watercooler chat
James Comey

Artists

Ellen Tiberino – an artist in her own right
Ellen Tiberino

Escapes

Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.