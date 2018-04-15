Report: Eagles CB Daryl Worley tasered, arrested in South Philly

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley was tasered and arrested early Sunday morning when he became "combative with police," according to a report from Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Garafolo, reported that the incident occurred at the corner of Broad and Pattison, right near the Eagles' facilities, where he was reportedly blocking traffic while asleep inside a car:

The Eagles traded wide receiver Torrey Smith for Worley in March. He is the second player the Eagles acquired this offseason who now has legal issues, after Michael Bennett turned himself in to police to face "injury to the elderly" charges that allegedly occurred during the Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl in February of 2017.

Coming out of college at West Virginia, Worley had character concerns, in that he missed a bowl game for academic reasons, and had an off-the-field incident in which he was accused of assaulting a female.



Worley is far from a lock to stick on the roster if the Eagles determine his actions Sunday morning were serious, as they are loaded with outside cornerbacks.

“We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning," the Eagles said when asked for comment.



Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.