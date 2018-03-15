March 15, 2018

Report: Eagles restructure Zach Ertz's contract, free up a big chunk of cap space

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

A Zach Ertz restructure in 2017 helped the Eagles to sign Nick Foles.

For the second year in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles restructured Zach Ertz's contract to free up salary cap space. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the move will create about $5.4 million under the cap.

That move will give the Eagles an immediate savings, but will spread the cap hit into future years. From Ertz's perspective, the short explanation is that he simply gets a lump-sum cash advance on his pay. 

This move signals that the Eagles are not done spending in free agency just yet. Last year, the same day that Ertz restructured his deal, the Eagles signed Nick Foles. Stay tuned.

