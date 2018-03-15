Report: Eagles restructure Zach Ertz's contract, free up a big chunk of cap space

March 15, 2018
For the second year in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles restructured Zach Ertz's contract to free up salary cap space. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the move will create about $5.4 million under the cap.
Source: the Eagles created $5.407M in cap space in 2018 by converting $7.21M of TE Zach Ertz's $8M base salary into a fully guaranteed roster bonus. Philly stays busy.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2018
That move will give the Eagles an immediate savings, but will spread the cap hit into future years. From Ertz's perspective, the short explanation is that he simply gets a lump-sum cash advance on his pay.
This move signals that the Eagles are not done spending in free agency just yet. Last year, the same day that Ertz restructured his deal, the Eagles signed Nick Foles. Stay tuned.
Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.
Like Jimmy on Facebook.
Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.