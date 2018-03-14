March 14, 2018

Nigel Bradham re-signs with Eagles

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
Nigel Bradham is indeed now eating.

In something of a surprising move, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to re-sign linebacker Nigel Bradham to a five-year deal. It's a big one, per Adam Schefter of ESPN: 

When the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with former Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens on a $9 million per year deal on Monday, that set the market for linebackers of similar value. Bradham will receive $1 million less than Hitchens, but still a very nice contract from the Eagles, who somehow found a way to fit him in under the cap.

A quick look at Bradham's numbers during his two years so far in Philly:

 Nigel BradhamTackles Sacks INT-PBUFF-FR 
 2016102 2.0  1-52-1 
 201788 1.0  0-81-1 
 TOTAL190 3.0  1-133-2 


When Jordan Hicks was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles in 2017, Bradham instantaneously became the most solid and trustworthy linebacker on the roster. He took over Hicks' role of relaying the play calls from Jim Schwartz to the rest of the defense.

"I think one of the unsung stories of this season has been Nigel picking up that communication," said Jim Schwartz the week of the Super Bowl. "Nigel has always been a fiery guy. Sometimes I think he runs about five extra miles trying to get to the pile to make sure he's delivering whatever message he's going to deliver and it brings us a lot of energy, it really does. But that's a tough thing to do when you've got the coach speaking in your ear about, ‘Hey, remind this guy this and we're going to this call, but check it to this if something else is going on’. And he's done a really good job handling all that communication, and it's been fairly seamless."

With the Eagles agreeing to terms with linebacker Corey Nelson a day ago, and the return of Jordan Hicks, the obvious dot-connecting to make here is that the Eagles may already have a trade in place for Mychal Kendricks. Stay tuned.

UPDATE: Eagles confirmed:

Jimmy Kempski
