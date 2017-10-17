Report: Philly among 'rattiest' cities in U.S.

Fresh off gaining some unwanted attention on national television last week from a show called "Rat Patrol," Philadelphia found itself near the top of an unfavorable list on Monday.

Orkin, an Atlanta-based pest control company, had Philly as the sixth-worst town for rats and mice on a list of the 50 "rattiest" cities in the country.

The company ranked each metropolitan region by the number of rodent treatments – both residential and commercial – that Orkin performed from Sept. 15, 2016 to Sept. 15, 2017.

The company noted that the fall is the start of rodent season.

“Rodents like to chew on wood and electrical wires, increasing the fire danger behind your walls and potentially damage to your home," John Kane, entomologist and technical director of Orkin's midwest region, said in the report. “Rats can squeeze through a hole the size of a quarter, while mice can fit through a hole the size of a dime. Even if they can’t find an opening, they can often chew their way in.”

Philly has received plenty of press on the issue, of course.

Inside Edition turned its attention here for a segment on "Rat Patrol" last Tuesday night, showing "rodents running amok" in notable eateries that included the Jim's Steaks location on South Street and the Famous 4th Street Delicatessen less than a block away.

The city has also been included in plenty of reports similar to Orkin's.

About 25 percent of unexplained wildfires start from rodent chewing, the company claimed.

"Beyond property damage, there are other important reasons to prevent, notice and eliminate rodent infestations," Kane added. "They can contaminate food and transmit pathogens through urine, feces and bites that affect health.”

Orkin listed the following tips in the report that could keep rodents from dwelling in your home.

Cities included in the top 10 are listed below. The full report can be found here.

1. Chicago

2. New York

3. Los Angeles

4. San Francisco-Oakland, California

5. Washington, DC

6. Philadelphia

7. Detroit

8. Baltimore

9. Seattle

10. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

