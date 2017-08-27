Report: Suspected DUI driver strikes 27 cars in Northeast Philly

Philadelphia police have a man in custody after a suspected drunk driver reportedly struck a total of 27 vehicles early Sunday morning in a busy section of Northeast Philadelphia.

The alleged incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the area of Oxford Circle, according to 6ABC. The suspect reportedly hit 10 vehicles along the 1400 block Devereaux Avenue before plowing into another 17 on four streets in the area of Oxford Circle in Lawndale.

Witnesses told the news station there was smoke everywhere and the reckless driver nearly hit them when they attempted to approach his SUV.

The unidentified suspect, 38, was reportedly apprehended and arrested in the 7100 block of Large Street.

Philadelphia police could not provide any additional information when contacted Sunday afternoon.

The suspect is reportedly facing multiple charges.