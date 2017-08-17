Crime Religion
St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church in Bayville, New Jersey. StBarnabas Bayville/Facebook

August 17, 2017

'Satan rules' graffiti sprayed on sign of New Jersey Catholic church

Crime Religion Berkeley Township Ocean County Satan Vandalism New Jersey Catholic Church
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Authorities are looking for whoever left an explicit and satanic message on a New Jersey Catholic church.

Police in Berkeley Township, Ocean County, said Wednesday night the vandalism on the front sign of St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church in Bayville had occurred sometime in the last 24 hours.

Police didn't specify what the graffiti said. However, the Asbury Park Press obtained a photo of the message that was spray-painted on the sign from a member of the church.

The photo shows "Satan rules" in white lettering on the sign, along with a number of upside-down crosses. Also spray-painted on the sign was "b****" twice, according to Patch.

James O'Connor, a parishioner whose daughter sent him a picture of the graffiti, told the APP that as a Christian, the message was as offensive as swastikas painted on a synagogue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 732-341-1132, ext. 611, or at detective@btpdnj.org.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

