Odd News Rocky Statue
08_041117_Stock_Carroll-2.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Rocky statue near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

May 26, 2017

Say goodbye to the Rocky statue - don't worry, it's only temporary

Odd News Rocky Statue Philadelphia Rocky Philadelphia Museum of Art Rocky Balboa William Penn Sylvester Stallone
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Get your photos while you can – Rocky's getting some much-needed rest and relaxation. 

The statue, a tribute to Sylvester Stallone's character in the 1976 film, at the bottom of the iconic "Rocky steps" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, will be inaccessible to the public for two weeks, the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation department announced Friday. 

The statue will be closed off for photographs starting May 30 due to "site improvements," including paving replacement and "replacement of perimeter protection," according to a department spokesperson.

Rocky's not the only Philadelphia icon that's unavailable for viewing pleasure. The William Penn statue atop City Hall will be surrounded by scaffolding for the next few weeks while it gets cleaned.

Miss him already? Let the nostalgia flow by watching the clip from the movie below:


081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

052617NelsonAgholor

Eagles Mailbag: What about Nelson Agholor for Kyle Fuller?

World War II

052617_Pennock_Carroll.jpg

Decorated WWII paratrooper recalls 'mayhem' of Battle of the Bulge

Game Shows

Price is Right freakout

WATCH: Penn State grad can't handle setting record for Plinko on 'Price is Right'

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Warwick Paradise Island

$759 & up -- 4-Star Adults-Only Retreat: Bahamas Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.