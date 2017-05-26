Say goodbye to the Rocky statue - don't worry, it's only temporary

Get your photos while you can – Rocky's getting some much-needed rest and relaxation.

The statue, a tribute to Sylvester Stallone's character in the 1976 film, at the bottom of the iconic "Rocky steps" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, will be inaccessible to the public for two weeks, the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation department announced Friday.

The statue will be closed off for photographs starting May 30 due to "site improvements," including paving replacement and "replacement of perimeter protection," according to a department spokesperson.

Rocky's not the only Philadelphia icon that's unavailable for viewing pleasure. The William Penn statue atop City Hall will be surrounded by scaffolding for the next few weeks while it gets cleaned.



Miss him already? Let the nostalgia flow by watching the clip from the movie below:



