April 17, 2018

SEPTA Key card can now be purchased at Philly retail shops

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Public Transit
051116_SEPTAKeythree Source/SEPTA

SEPTA Key.

The tokens are quickly becoming relics and the early adoption phase for SEPTA Key is now a thing of the past.

Beginning Tuesday, you can purchase a SEPTA Key card at one of more than 100 locations in and around Philadelphia.

The reloadable travel cards had previously only been available at transit stations, Bus Loop Fare Kiosks and SEPTA Sales Offices.

During the initial phase, SEPTA Key cards were distributed free of charge. They now cost $4.95 up front, but that fee is reimbursed into a rider's travel wallet as long as the card is registered with SEPTA within 30 days.

Below is a map of the retail locations that sell SEPTA Key cards.

SEPTA officials said the goal is to expand the external network to more than 1,500 locations throughout the service region including grocery stores, pharmacies and local convenience stores. The map above will be updated as new locations are added.

Once a Key card has been purchased, riders can register their card by visiting SEPTAKEY.org or calling (855)-567-3782. Registering a SEPTA Key Card provides riders with protection against loss or theft.

Beginning May 4, SEPTA will lower the minimum travel wallet credit from $10 to $5, allowing riders to load a smaller increment for one-time rides.

For anyone still hanging on to tokens and Legacy TransPasses, now would be a good time to pick up a SEPTA Key card.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more SEPTA Public Transit Philadelphia SEPTA Key Transportation Public Transportation

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers vs. Heat Game 2 preview: How will Miami adjust after Philadelphia's dominant Game 1?
041618_Saric-Heat_usat

Protests

Starbucks CEO meets with Philly mayor to discuss racial incident
Carroll - Starbucks' CEO and COO

Jason Kelce

Surprise: Jason Kelce got married in Philly over the weekend
Kelce

Politics

Lew Blum promises to be ‘your adversary’ in City Council campaign, might need a dictionary
Lew Blum Towing

Eagles

Report: Released Eagles CB Daryl Worley faces six charges
041618DarylWorley

Celebrities

Rachael Ray eats her own dog food, because, 'It's delish!'
DeHuff - Celebrity Chef Rachel Ray spoke with Kathy Romano at th

Escapes

Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.