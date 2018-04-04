April 04, 2018

Seven injured in escalator incident at Pennsylvania Convention Center

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Pennsylvania Convention Center Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Pennsylvania Convention Center

Seven people suffered minor injuries Wednesday afternoon when an escalator at the Pennsylvania Convention Center malfunctioned, Philadelphia police said in a statement.

The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. inside the facility at 1101 Arch Street, where authorities said a problem occurred with the down escalator.

Specific details about the malfunction were not immediately disclosed.

All seven victims suffered minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified about the incident.

A spokesperson for the Convention Center did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

