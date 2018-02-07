Seven more revelers arrested after Eagles Super Bowl celebration

Philadelphia police have identified seven more people who were arrested in connection with the aftermath of the Eagles' Super Bowl win on Sunday night.

Those arrested were identified by police as Mark Thompson, 28, of Southwest Philadelphia; Rubin Garrido, 28, of South Philly; Alexander Manescu, 26, of Fairmount; Malcom Cox, 28, of West Philadelphia; Veasna Sary, 24, of South Philly; Robert Ehlers, 39, of Morrisville; and Brendon Lopez, 24, of Bristol.