04-102616_ShooFry_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Eating fries with a fork is a dangerous game.

October 19, 2017

Shoo Fry celebrating one year with $1 deals

French fries and cheese curds topped with a brown gravy, yum

By Sinead Cummings
Back on Oct. 20, 2016, Shoo Fry officially opened its doors in Rittenhouse, bringing poutine – and sliders and milkshakes – to Philly.

To celebrate one year in business, Shoo Fry will offer an anniversary deal on Friday, Oct. 20, at the 17th Street location (there's also a Shoo Fry in Fishtown).

RELATED: If you have this common name, you could get a free slice of pizza | Shoo Fry review: a man walks into a french fry bar

From 11 a.m. to the early-morning hour of 3 a.m, both mini classic poutine and original sliders will be $1 each. The deal is available in-store only.

Shoo Fry Anniversary

Friday, Oct. 20
11 a.m. to 3 a.m. | $1 deals
Shoo Fry
132 S. 17th St.

