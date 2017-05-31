Sixers draft scenario du jour: Third pick and a pair of players for Klay Thompson

There's just over three weeks left until the Sixers are on the clock with the third-overall pick, and that means we need something to kill time during the weeks leading up to the 2017 NBA Draft.

Every Monday (except Memorial Day), Wednesday and Friday between now and the draft, Rich Hofmann and I will examine a different potential scenario for the Sixers. Some days, there will be trades. Other days, the Sixers may remain at three, but the players left on the board could be different due to another trade or a surprise pick. And since there are only two teams ahead of them, we should be able to get through a good amount of the most likely possibilities before June 22.



After we've outlined the scenario and offered our thoughts on the likelihood it actually happens and whether or not it should happen, we'll ask you for your thoughts on it. We also encourage you to elaborate in the comments section. When it gets closer to the draft, we'll put the results together in a single post to show you which outcome fans are most hopeful to see play out.

Here's a look back at the scenarios we've already covered:

Let's get right into it:

THE SCENARIO

76ERS RECEIVE: Klay Thompson

WARRIORS RECEIVE: No. 3 overall pick in 2017, Robert Covington, Richaun Holmes

SHOULD THEY MAKE THE DEAL?

Rich Hofmann

Let’s start with the obvious: I wish Kevin Durant stayed in Oklahoma City, but the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors are the greatest NBA basketball team I have ever seen. And a major part of the reason that the Dubs are so good is that they have a shooting guard who shoots 41 percent from deep on a million attempts and can also defend the other team’s best perimeter player. There is no rush to break up the party now.

That said, the Warriors might have to trade Thompson in a few years. Steph Curry is about to receive a gigantic raise this summer, while Kevin Durant is due a smaller one. Luckily for the Dubs, Thompson and Draymond Green are signed to what have become very team-friendly deals for two and three more years, respectively. The cap spike was good to the Warriors.

In a few years, they could theoretically be looking at a $575 million payroll when you include the repeater tax bill. Looking that far ahead, it might not be practical to keep all four Warriors stars. In that sense, Thompson could be the odd-man out.

That’s not a bad offer from the Sixers. The Warriors would get a lottery talent at a cheap cost for four years and two guys who can absolutely play in their rotation (Covington, Holmes) for a few seasons. It’s not like Curry, Durant, and Green wouldn’t be able to pick up some of the scoring burden, either.

If I’m the Sixers, it’s a yes. Thompson is perfect next to Ben Simmons/Joel Embiid and not too old for the Sixers core, either. Alas, the Warriors don’t have to make a Thompson decision quite yet. They have more rings to chase with an opportunity not many franchises have ever had.



Matt Mullin

I agree with Rich that this Warriors team is the greatest I've ever seen. And on the surface, it would seem foolish for them to remove one of their core players the year after winning a title – I love LeBron, but the Dubs are winning this year. But if the front office has even the slightest bit of foresight, they know what's coming down the road in terms of salary cap issues.

Acquiring a lottery pick will help them stay in control of the cap situation for a few years longer than they'd currently be able to, and Richaun Holmes (or Robert Covington for that matter) won't cost too much to re-sign (should he fit in with them like Rich and I seem to think he will).

Here's more on why those two make sense in this deal from Jack Fritz of SportsTalkPhilly.com, who deserves a shoutout. His recent story, which compared this potential trade to the James Harden deal in Houston, was the genesis of today's scenario.

Whether you want to admit Robert Covington is good or not is up to you. But he is good and this season he developed into one of the best wing defenders in the entire NBA. Couple that with what should be 35% from 3 point land and you've got a guy that is great for the modern NBA. Adding Covington, a cheaper 3 and D option, would make up for the loss of Thompson on the defensive side and would still allow the Warriors to be the elite switching defense that they have become. Heck, Covington can even guard 4's if necessary. And then there's Holmes, who isn't really great defensively but has shown the ability to be a pretty good rim protector and a decent pick and roll defender when engaged. He would be what Javale McGee is for this team, except signed for more years and just as cheap. [sportstalkphilly.com]

As for the Sixers, who desperately need a shooter, Thompson would be a perfect fit. He's also the ideal player for Brett Brown's Defense-Pace-Space philosophy. And if Bryan Colangelo doesn't believe he'll be able to grab Markelle Fultz on Draft Day, why not go after a guy like Thompson, especially if he isn't going to cost a ton?

Unfortunately, I also agree with Rich that the Warriors aren't quite ready to part ways with Thompson just yet – and I don't see that changing after they win their second title in three years. But if I were the Sixers, I'd be trying to make this deal happen.

HAVE YOUR SAY





And don't forget to leave your feedback in the comments section below.

Follow us on Twitter: @matt_mullin | @rich_hofmann

Like the PhillyVoice Sports Facebook page