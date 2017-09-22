Someone shoved a bunch of rolls into a phone booth near Temple's campus

A Philadelphia Reddit user posted a photo of a bunch of sandwich rolls shoved into a phone booth near Temple University's campus on the corner of Cecil B. Moore and Broad. Here is a poem about it. Happy Friday.

• • •

A roll is good for many things

A hoagie or cheesesteak will make your heart sing

Put it in the oven, to get it nice and toasty

Or fill it with bacon and eggs, to make your morning rosy

One thing, however, you never should do

Is waste a good roll; certainly don't waste two

Don't pack them into a phone booth like sardines

Like near Temple's campus, where we have this scene

A roll is good for many things

But not this, ya jabroni