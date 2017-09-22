Someone shoved a bunch of rolls into a phone booth near Temple's campus

September 22, 2017
A Philadelphia Reddit user posted a photo of a bunch of sandwich rolls shoved into a phone booth near Temple University's campus on the corner of Cecil B. Moore and Broad. Here is a poem about it. Happy Friday.
A roll is good for many things
A hoagie or cheesesteak will make your heart sing
Put it in the oven, to get it nice and toasty
Or fill it with bacon and eggs, to make your morning rosy
One thing, however, you never should do
Is waste a good roll; certainly don't waste two
Don't pack them into a phone booth like sardines
Like near Temple's campus, where we have this scene
People who’ve never been to Philly really don’t know what they’re missing. pic.twitter.com/sgW7h7cAlW— Travis (@bakesale77) September 22, 2017
A roll is good for many things
But not this, ya jabroni