SoulCycle has revolutionized indoor cycling.

October 12, 2017

SoulCycle to host 'Hurricane Maria Relief Rides'

100 percent of proceeds will be donated

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

This weekend, SoulCycle will host "Hurricane Maria Relief Rides" at a selection of studios across the United States.

100 percent of proceeds from the indoor cycling classes will be donated to the Puerto Rico Real-Time Recovery Fund.

The SoulCycle Ardmore location in the Philly suburbs is participating. On Saturday, Oct. 14, work out with Nikola at 12:45 p.m. to help aid those affected by the devastating hurricane.

Individual classes are $30. If you want to participate, make sure to reserve a bike.

Hurricane Maria Relief Rides at Soul

Saturday, Oct. 14
12:45 p.m. | $30 per person
SoulCycle Ardmore
2 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, PA
(484) 434-2200

Sinead Cummings

