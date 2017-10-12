SoulCycle to host 'Hurricane Maria Relief Rides'

This weekend, SoulCycle will host "Hurricane Maria Relief Rides" at a selection of studios across the United States.

100 percent of proceeds from the indoor cycling classes will be donated to the Puerto Rico Real-Time Recovery Fund.



The SoulCycle Ardmore location in the Philly suburbs is participating. On Saturday, Oct. 14, work out with Nikola at 12:45 p.m. to help aid those affected by the devastating hurricane.

Individual classes are $30. If you want to participate, make sure to reserve a bike.