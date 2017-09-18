Food & Drink Festivals
September 18, 2017

South Philly SausageFest returns for third year

Six eateries will be cooking up creative sausage dishes

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

South Philly SausageFest will return to West Passyunk Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Six eateries will be cooking up creative sausage dishes for attendees. Enjoy sausages from Taproom on 19th, Mike’s BBQ, South Philly Tap Room, Café y Chocolate, The Station Bar & Grill and Maglio Sausage Co.

The event promises Italian, kielbasa, chorizo, vegan and more sausage types.

Sausages are only one part of the outdoor festival, though. There will also be craft beer, live music and an activity center for kids.

Seven breweries will be selling beer. Look for brews from Brewery ARS, Conshohocken Brewing, Naked Brewing, Nodding Head Brewery, Point Breeze Brewing, Philadelphia Brewing Co. and Vault Brewing Co.

Manatawny Still Works is also teaming up with The Thirsty Soul, a new craft cocktail bar and Southern comfort food restaurant opening on West Passyunk Avenue later this fall, to serve drinks.

SausageFest is free to attend, just pay-as-you-go, but there is an option to buy beer tickets in advance.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit and fund Newbold CDC’s Street Cleaning Program, which provides employment for ten disabled Philadelphia residents.

Third Annual SausageFest

Saturday, Sept. 30
Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
West Passyunk Avenue, from South Broad Street to 15th Street

