You can take a yoga class on the 57th floor of One Liberty

On Saturday, Jan. 27, yogis can practice their sun salutations while taking in a bird's-eye view of the city before work. One Liberty Observation Deck, located on the 57th floor, is hosting Sunrise Yoga from 7 to 8:45 a.m.

Instructor Alexandra Gallo, a trained ballerina who now teaches yoga, will lead the early morning session.



Through dance-like sequences, she aims to help students relieve stress built up from everyday life.

Tickets for the class are $20 per person. The event is part of One Liberty Observation Deck's health and wellness series, One Fit Philly.

Saturday, Jan. 27

7-8:45 a.m. | $20 per person

One Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

