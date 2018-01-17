January 17, 2018

You can take a yoga class on the 57th floor of One Liberty

Take in a bird's-eye view of the city while working out

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Sunrise Yoga at One Liberty Observation Deck

On Saturday, Jan. 27, yogis can practice their sun salutations while taking in a bird's-eye view of the city before work. One Liberty Observation Deck, located on the 57th floor, is hosting Sunrise Yoga from 7 to 8:45 a.m.

Instructor Alexandra Gallo, a trained ballerina who now teaches yoga, will lead the early morning session.

Through dance-like sequences, she aims to help students relieve stress built up from everyday life.

Tickets for the class are $20 per person. The event is part of One Liberty Observation Deck's health and wellness series, One Fit Philly.

Sunrise Yoga

Saturday, Jan. 27
7-8:45 a.m. | $20 per person
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
