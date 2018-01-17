You can take a yoga class on the 57th floor of One Liberty

January 17, 2018
On Saturday, Jan. 27, yogis can practice their sun salutations while taking in a bird's-eye view of the city before work. One Liberty Observation Deck, located on the 57th floor, is hosting Sunrise Yoga from 7 to 8:45 a.m.
Instructor Alexandra Gallo, a trained ballerina who now teaches yoga, will lead the early morning session.
Through dance-like sequences, she aims to help students relieve stress built up from everyday life.
Tickets for the class are $20 per person. The event is part of One Liberty Observation Deck's health and wellness series, One Fit Philly.
Saturday, Jan. 27
7-8:45 a.m. | $20 per person
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103