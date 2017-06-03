Stabbing David Oh
Shawn Yarbray and David Oh Philadelphia Police Department/PhillyVoice file photo/

Shawn Yarbray (left) turned himself in to police Saturday morning in the Wednesday night stabbing of City Councilman David Oh, shown on the right. Oh was released from the hospital Thursday and returned to work on Friday.

June 03, 2017

Suspect in Philly councilman's stabbing surrenders to police

Stabbing David Oh Philadelphia Crime Police Robbery
By PhillyVoice Staff

The man who had been sought this week in the stabbing of City Councilman David Oh turned himself in to police Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.

Shawn Yarbray, 24, surrendered to Southwest Detectives and is set to be arraigned late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, Lt. John Walker told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Police had called Yarbray "armed and dangerous" when they were still looking for him after he allegedly stabbed Oh once in the side with a sharp shiv in an apparent robbery attempt outside Oh's Southwest Philadelphia home on the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue.

Oh was hospitalized, treated and then released on Thursday. He reportedly returned to work on Friday.

Walker said police identified Yarbray late Friday night through interviews with neighbors, and that Yarbray's family convinced him to turn himself in, according to the report.

The councilman did not know Yarbray, who had been previously charged with robbery in 2010 and 2012, among other past charges, Walker told the Inquirer.

Read more at Philly.com.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

060317JeremyMaclin

Should the Eagles try to sign Jeremy Maclin?

Celebrities

03_060117_TheBigSick_Carroll.jpg

A Q&A with SNL’s Aidy Bryant

LGBTQ

Khalif Sims

Video shows tense encounter between BLM, Philly lawmaker about Gayborhood racism

Game Of Thrones

Game of Thrones

Brewery Ommegang and the Iron Throne will return to Eastern State Penitentiary

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.