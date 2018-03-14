March 14, 2018

Suspect sought in sexual assault of missing Philly teen

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Rape
Velazquez Phila Source/Philadelphia Police Department

Pedro Velazquez, 42, of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police are seeking assistance from the public to locate a suspect who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl after establishing contact with her online.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Pedro Velazquez, whose last known address was on the 700 block of Allegheny Avenue. The alleged statutory rape occurred while the girl was 15 years old.

The complainant remains missing and could be in the company of Valazquez, authorities said. She is described as a black female, 5'4'' and 150 lbs.

Valazquez is described as 5'11'', 180 lbs. He is believed to be driving a black Nissan Altima with a Pennsylvania license plate. The tag number is unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Velazquez is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3260, or call 911.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Rape Philadelphia Suspects Teen Crime Sexual Assaults

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Philly students converge on City Hall to call for stronger gun laws
Students_Protest_City_Hall

Sixers

5 observations from Sixers' disappointing loss to Indiana Pacers
031418-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Food & Drink

It's March Cheese Madness at Di Bruno Bros.
10022015_Dickinson_DiBrunos1

Eagles

Nigel Bradham re-signs with Eagles
031418NigelBradham

Performances

'School of Rock' musical based on hit film coming to Philly
School of Rock

Relationships

Bad neighbors: The adult potty-training files
03132018_outhouse_Unsplash

Escapes

Limited - The Azores

$599 -- Last-Minute Azores: Spring Travel + 5-Star Hotel + Flights
Limited - Coastline in Greece along the Aegan Sea

$2399 -- 10-Night Greece Tour & Aegan Cruise incl. Flights
Limited - Shamwari Safari Giraffes

$3999 -- South Africa: Luxurious Cape Town & Tented Safari w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.