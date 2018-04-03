April 03, 2018

Taproom on 19th to host big block party this Saturday

Enjoy beer, bites and music in South Philly

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
On Saturday, April 7, Taproom on 19th is throwing a block party with food trucks, beer and live music.

The family-friendly event will kick off at 1 p.m. out front of the South Philly tavern.

The food trucks that will be on-site are The Cow and the Curd, Foolish Waffles, OINK and MOO BBQ, Say Cheese Philadelphia and Crème Brolée. 

Attendees will be able to grab bites like fried cheese curds, hot roast beef sandwiches, pulled pork tacos and fried chicken with waffles.

To wash down all the delicious street food, there will be beer from local breweries, including Neshaminy Creek, Victory and Sly Fox.

The event, called Tappin' The Trucks, is a way for Taproom on 19th to thank its neighbors and draw visitors to the area, according to co-owner Michael Strauss.

If you plan on attending the block party, remember to bring cash for all food and drink.

And if you can't make it on Saturday, don't worry. Taproom on 19th will host more Tappin' The Trucks events throughout the spring and summer.

Tappin’ The Trucks Block Party  

Saturday, April 7
1-7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go (cash only)
Taproom on 19th
2400 S. 19th St., Philadelphia, PA 19145

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

