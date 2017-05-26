Tell us your favorite Jersey Shore stories this summer

Last summer, we brought you a weekly feature in which 15 shore towns from Long Beach Island heading south were ranked in a definitive sense.

In case you don’t remember, Sea Isle City, Strathmere and Avalon finished as the top three resort towns in 2016.

This summer, we’ll be handling things a little differently from PhillyVoice World Headquarters.

Instead of ranking the towns, the lines are open for you to share YOUR stories from the respective Jersey Shore destinations.

In fact, by splitting time between Philadelphia and a rental property on Absecon Island, I'll have the opportunity to roam around your favorite destinations in search of interesting, offbeat and funny shore stories.

Got a story you think the Delaware Valley (and world) should hear? Send me some details through Facebook, Twitter or email (put "Shore Stories" in the subject line, and include your contact information for follow-up purposes).



Wherever it is you're spending your time, here's hoping your summer is refreshing and fulfilling!