January 23, 2018

Temple student-turned-food-critic Kalen Allen premiers official ‘Ellen’ video

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Comedy Youtube
kalen allen on ellen TheEllenShow/YouTube

Kalen Allen on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Jan. 22, 2018.

Just a few weeks ago Temple senior Kalen Allen made his first appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” invited after the host got wind of Allen’s online food commentary series, “Kalen Reacts.”

Now, after an on-air offer to join the team at “Ellen,” Allen has relocated to Los Angeles, is finishing up his Temple studies at the school’s Los Angeles Study Away program and is creating content for the daytime talk show.

As a new resident of LA, Allen returned to the show to talk about his move and gave a shout-out to his mother and his old Temple roommates.

“I’m so thankful and so grateful, because you really have just changed my entire life,” Allen told DeGeneres during the interview.

“Well, you’re a talented guy,” DeGeneres said. “I mean, people love you. I’m thrilled that we found you, you know? Listen, if it wasn’t me, it was going to be somebody else.”


One of Allen’s first videos for the show has been posted to Ellen.com. In it, Allen reacts to a truly repulisve-looking ketchup-flavored cake with mustard-flavored frosting.


The video, which premiered Monday, has more than 400,000 YouTube views as of 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Comedy Youtube Philadelphia Television Temple University Temple Ellen DeGeneres Ellen Food Social Media

Just In

Must Read

Viral Video

Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar: 'Hopefully, I made Brian Dawkins proud'
Eagles pillar

Eagles

Eagles have had a lot of success in games officiated by Super Bowl referee
012318GeneSteratore

Wawa

Wawa cocktails: Boozy, cheap drink recipes using mixers from Philly's favorite convenience store
Carroll - Wawa Cocktails

Courts

Adoptive mother, boyfriend to get separate trials in death of Abington teen
01222018_grace_packer_sara_packer

Sixers

Rhythmless Sixers barf away ball in loss to Memphis Grizzlies
012318-BrettBrown-USAToday

Food and Drink

Pennsylvania bar's viral 'Tide Pod Challenge' shot gets banned by Facebook
Tide pod shot

Escapes

Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$749 & up -- 5-Nt. Family-Friendly Jamaica Getaway w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.