There's a massive rock climbing gym headed for Callowhill

New York-based rock climbing gym The Cliffs is branching out of the Empire State and finding a new home in Callowhill.

The massive new gym will take over the warehouse space at 340 N. 10th Street, not far from the upcoming Reading Viaduct Park, and at 39,000 square feet, will be the largest location of the chain, Curbed reports.

“As we looked to bring our first class climbing experience to other cities, Philadelphia just made sense,” said The Cliffs owner Mike Wolfert in a statement.

“The space allows us to bring guests an indoor rock climbing experience unlike any other.”

The space will also be a big contribution to the rock climbing options in Philadelphia. There are only a handful of gym facilities solely dedicated to climbing, including Go Vertical in Northern Liberties and the Philadelphia Rock Gym in East Falls.

Set to open in Fall 2018, the gym will be designed by RSVP Architecture Studio PLLA, a Brooklyn-based designer that has worked on the other Cliffs locations. The actual rock climbing walls will be designed by Walltopia. The space will also offer a training area, retail store, and additional gym facilities.

The deal was finalized through Metro Commercial.