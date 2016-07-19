Five more Philly walking routes with scenic views

We’ve previously extolled some of our favorite walking routes across Philly, but with so many options, we’ve merely scratched the surface. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and exploring the city are just two of the benefits of walking around Philadelphia — home to an evolving urban landscape with so much to see and do. Here are five more walking routes you have to try:

1. South Philly art scene



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Philadelphia's Magic Garden's, located at 1020 South Street.

2. Banks of the Delaware River

Turn an afternoon walk into dinner with this route in South Philly. Start at the intersection of Broad and South Street and head west on South, stopping by the captivating South Street Magic Gardens . Turn right onto 8th Street and continue south stopping by the Fleischer Art Memorial on Catherine Street for another foray into art. Continue heading south on 8th Street until you hit East Passyunk Avenue. Then head southwest along East Passyunk Avenue strolling by Pat’s and Geno’s , the rival cheesesteak shops in the city. Finish where East Passyunk hits Morris Street and take your pick of the thriving restaurant scene. After 1.65 miles, you deserve to treat yourself to a tasty snack!

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

3. Rittenhouse Square

One of the most scenic views in Philadelphia takes you outside of the city across the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. Start at the bridge’s south entrance located at Fifth Street and Race Street. Make your way across the bridge to Camden and back, being sure to stop to take a signature selfie atop the Delaware River. Walk across the bridge and back and then head to the waterfront to enjoy bankside entertainment. At FringeArts, turn right and head south down Columbus Boulevard. Finish at Blue Cross RiverRink WinterFest ( opens Friday, November 24! ) to enjoy scenic river views from the ground after a lengthy 3.23-mile walk.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Rittenhouse Square

This classic tour of Philadelphia takes you through the beautiful narrow streets of Rittenhouse. Start at the intersection of 18th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and head south on 18th Street to Rittenhouse Square. Stop at the square to enjoy the fountain and take in some local dog watching. Then continue down 18th Street, enjoying the architecture and leafy trees. Turn right on Lombard Street and head west towards the Schuylkill River. Turn right again on 22nd Street and head north back toward Rittenhouse. Keep heading north and turn right on Race Street. End your stroll in Logan Square and enjoy the fountain after a 2.25-mile walk.



4. Mural Arts

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice “Amplify,” a 2014 mural by Benjamin Volta and the City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program

Philadelphia is home to a variety of cultural walking tours. The renowned

has long been an advocate for supporting sustainable community expression and is home to a plethora of walking tours that will guide you to some of the most interesting art exhibits in the city by both local and internationally renowned artists. Follow one of the

today to uncover a diverse array of creativity. A similar self-guided tour

, takes participants in a sweeping square from Chinatown, down to Broad and Lombard, ending back just northwest of Franklin Square.

5. Rail Park rules

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Philadelphia's elevated Rail Park before the start of a day of service, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

New, “raw,” and an urbanites paradise — The Rail Park is Philly’s answer to NYC’s High Line. In various stages of development, the finished product will extend 10 neighborhoods and 50 city blocks, making for new and exciting terrain in Philadelphia. Throughout the summer you can get a taste of The Rail Park through the Philadelphia Horticultural Society’s pop-ups serving food, drinks, and more. For those who are Friends of the Rail Park, walking tours are available throughout the summer. A new and exciting green beltway — keep your eye on The Rail Park as the hottest new place in town to stroll, providing picturesque city views of the changing urban landscape and a new way to come together as a community.

Walking (or running) around Philly is one of the best ways to see the sights, and reduce your risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Equally as fun, pick up a bike, as a part of the Indego Bike Share Program, and retrace your routes on two wheels for added adventure.

