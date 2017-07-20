Fitness Zumba

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

Zumba Class at IBX LIVE Independence Blue Cross/for PhillyVoice

Attend a Zumba® class every Wednesday at Independence LIVE!

July 20, 2017

Attend this Center City Zumba class every Wednesday

Fitness Zumba Philadelphia Classes Health Center City Wellness Activities
By PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

If you’re searching for a fitness class that will increase your cardiovascular endurance in a high impact setting, we have the perfect solution for you: Zumba at Independence LIVE!

In this group training class, you will learn fun ways to integrate physical activity into your daily routine through dance and music. The class takes place every Wednesday in Center City and is open to the public. All you’ll need to bring is a towel and water!

The next Zumba class takes place on Wednesday, September 27 at 5:15 p.m. and is free to members of an Independence Blue Cross health plan.

RSVP for Zumba

Zumba at Independence LIVE!

Wednesday, September 27 | 5:15 – 6 p.m.
Independence LIVE
1919 Market Street, 2nd Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103

PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

AP_17260755561764.jpg

Brandon Brooks: Obviously, we want to run the ball more

Transportation

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Pennsylvania Turnpike warns of 80-mile detour this weekend

Surveys

03_041417_PhilaSkyline_Carroll.jpg

Survey: Amid Amazon headquarters race, Philly has a ‘reputation problem’ among job seekers

Television

Christie vs Insurer Budget

Chris Christie gets 'awkward' with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski after 'odd attraction' comment

Escapes

Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.