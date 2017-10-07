Television Tina Fey
AP_508556885514.jpg Dan Steinberg/AP

Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler pose in the audience at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

October 07, 2017

Tina Fey says her daughter's picked a side in the '30 Rock' vs. 'Parks and Rec' debate

Television Tina Fey Upper Darby Amy Poehler Seth Meyers Comedy
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Tina Fey's tween is exploring the best in comedy TV, but it doesn't look like she'll add her own mother's "30 Rock" to her repertoire.

Fey, who hails from Upper Darby appeared on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" earlier this week to talk about her newest show "Great News," the upcoming "Mean Girls" musical and her two daughters, Alice, 12 and Penelope, 6.

The comedian/actress revealed that her oldest daughter, Alice, is now getting to the age where she's starting to explore her own interests that includes binge-watching "The Andy Griffith Show" and "The Office."

But when it came time for something new to watch, Fey felt that she was old enough to check out "30 Rock," which she created.

Alice said the show just wasn't her cup of tea.

"She watched a couple and she came back out to me and said, 'Um, it's too weird for me,'" Fey said on "Late Night." "And I was like, 'Oh, does it make you feel weird because mommy had to pretend to be in love with someone who wasn't daddy?' And she was like, 'No, it's just too weird for me.' I was like, 'Oh, you mean tonally.'"

Fey then recommended good friend Amy Poehler's "Parks and Recreation" to find that Alice had already watched all seven seasons.

“I felt like that woman in ‘Big Little Lies’ when she found out that, like, Zoe Kravitz gave her kid birth control. I was like, ‘You come to me for that! You don’t go to Aunt Amy and Mike Schur!’" Fey joked.

Check out the interview below:


081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Art

Port_Richmond_Raccoon_Mural

Philly now has a mural of raccoon eating a soft pretzel

Sixers

100417-BenSimmons-AP

Ben Simmons as a point guard is real, and it's spectacular

Landmarks

01_070517_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Amtrak finally commits to rename 30th Street Station

Politics

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah drags pro-life Pennsylvania rep who urged mistress to get an abortion

Escapes

Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.