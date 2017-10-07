Tina Fey says her daughter's picked a side in the '30 Rock' vs. 'Parks and Rec' debate

Tina Fey's tween is exploring the best in comedy TV, but it doesn't look like she'll add her own mother's "30 Rock" to her repertoire.

Fey, who hails from Upper Darby appeared on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" earlier this week to talk about her newest show "Great News," the upcoming "Mean Girls" musical and her two daughters, Alice, 12 and Penelope, 6.

The comedian/actress revealed that her oldest daughter, Alice, is now getting to the age where she's starting to explore her own interests that includes binge-watching "The Andy Griffith Show" and "The Office."

But when it came time for something new to watch, Fey felt that she was old enough to check out "30 Rock," which she created.

Alice said the show just wasn't her cup of tea.

"She watched a couple and she came back out to me and said, 'Um, it's too weird for me,'" Fey said on "Late Night." "And I was like, 'Oh, does it make you feel weird because mommy had to pretend to be in love with someone who wasn't daddy?' And she was like, 'No, it's just too weird for me.' I was like, 'Oh, you mean tonally.'"

Fey then recommended good friend Amy Poehler's "Parks and Recreation" to find that Alice had already watched all seven seasons.

“I felt like that woman in ‘Big Little Lies’ when she found out that, like, Zoe Kravitz gave her kid birth control. I was like, ‘You come to me for that! You don’t go to Aunt Amy and Mike Schur!’" Fey joked.

Check out the interview below:



