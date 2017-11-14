Annual Turkey Day Tailgate to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

On Sunday, Nov. 26, the fourth Turkey Day Tailgate will take place by Lincoln Financial Field. There will be Thanksgiving foods, an open bar, games, lounge seats, fire pits and huge HD TVs.

The Eagles will play the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m.

The annual fundraiser is hosted by Philly’s premiere tailgating company, Phan Cave, and Philly PR Girl. This year, the event will benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters Independence Region.



Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 day-of. Kids ages 12 and under can attend for free.

Attendees are also asked to bring new or gently-used books to donate.

The Turkey Day Tailgate will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | $45-$50 per person

Holiday Inn Philadelphia Stadium parking lot

900 Packer Ave.