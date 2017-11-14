Tailgate Fundraisers
Annual Turkey Day Tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field Philly PR Girl/PhillyVoice

Eagles fans gather for the annual Turkey Day Tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field.

November 14, 2017

Annual Turkey Day Tailgate to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

There will be Thanksgiving foods, an open bar, games, lounge seats, fire pits and huge HD TVs

Tailgate Fundraisers Philadelphia Family-Friendly Football Eagles Charities Thanksgiving
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Sunday, Nov. 26, the fourth Turkey Day Tailgate will take place by Lincoln Financial Field. There will be Thanksgiving foods, an open bar, games, lounge seats, fire pits and huge HD TVs. 

The Eagles will play the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m.

RELATED: Take a yoga class at Eagles training facility | Buy a pie and Red Owl Tavern will donate a pie | Turducken available at Jake's Sandwich Board

The annual fundraiser is hosted by Philly’s premiere tailgating company, Phan Cave, and Philly PR Girl. This year, the event will benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters Independence Region.

Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 day-of. Kids ages 12 and under can attend for free. 

Attendees are also asked to bring new or gently-used books to donate.

The Turkey Day Tailgate will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fourth Annual Turkey Day Tailgate

Sunday, Nov. 26
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | $45-$50 per person
Holiday Inn Philadelphia Stadium parking lot
900 Packer Ave.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

