Six Titanic passengers are memorialized at Laurel Hill Cemetery

Learn their stories on a walking tour through the graveyard

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Laurel Hill Cemetery in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia.

In 1912, the "unsinkable" Titanic sank. The ship carried 1,317 passengers but only 705 survived, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

Six passengers who were aboard the liner are memorialized at Philadelphia's Laurel Hill Cemetery.

On April 15, the 106th anniversary of the tragedy, the cemetery will share the stories of those local passengers during a walking tour.

The tour will also pause at the graves of other Laurel Hill residents whose fates were similarly sealed by the sea.

Tickets are $15 per person. Students, seniors and members receive a discount.

"Unsinkable to Unthinkable: Titanic Victims and Other Watery Deaths"

Sunday, April 15
1 p.m. | $12-$15 per person
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

Sinead Cummings
