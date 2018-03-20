Six Titanic passengers are memorialized at Laurel Hill Cemetery

In 1912, the "unsinkable" Titanic sank. The ship carried 1,317 passengers but only 705 survived, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

Six passengers who were aboard the liner are memorialized at Philadelphia's Laurel Hill Cemetery.

On April 15, the 106th anniversary of the tragedy, the cemetery will share the stories of those local passengers during a walking tour.



The tour will also pause at the graves of other Laurel Hill residents whose fates were similarly sealed by the sea.



Tickets are $15 per person. Students, seniors and members receive a discount.

Sunday, April 15

1 p.m. | $12-$15 per person

Laurel Hill Cemetery

3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

