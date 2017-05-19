Pick up farm-fresh produce from Greensgrow on Logan Circle

This summer, there's a new spot to pick up farm-fresh food in Philly. The Logan Circle restaurant Urban Farmer will be a CSA pickup location for produce from Greensgrow Farms, beginning Thursday, June 1.

CSA stands for community (or city) supported agriculture, which means members buy a share of a farm’s produce for the season. Essentially, members pay a fee and receive weekly deliveries of food from the farm.

In this case, the deliveries will be sent to Urban Farmer for pickup by members on Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. Those with hectic work schedules might find it easier to grab produce and go, rather than spend time searching for healthy or organic options in a supermarket.

To participate, sign up and choose what share works best.

Greensgrow works with a variety of local farms, including:

• New Jersey’s Blueberry Bill Farms – Family-owned and located on 120 acres off the Atlantic City Expressway.

• Delaware’s Fifer Orchards – Been in the family since 1919.

• Pennsylvania’s Wholesome Dairy Farms – Grass-fed cows produce unpasteurized milk, as well as cultured milk products like yogurt, ricotta and feta.

Urban Farmer will also sign up for a share and use the seasonal produce in dishes and cocktails throughout the summer (be on the lookout for the CSA Cocktail).

Thursdays beginning June 1

4-6 p.m. | $21-$39 per share

Pick up at Urban Farmer

1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

