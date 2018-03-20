March 20, 2018

You can get vodka-infused pizza in Philadelphia now

You have to be 21 or older to order

Vodka-infused pizza is available at Scareptta.

Scarpetta Philadelphia and Stateside Urbancraft Vodka have teamed up to create vodka-infused pizza.

The pie is made with vodka-infused pizza dough, layered with vodka-infused mozzarella cheese and sun-dried tomatoes, and drizzled with a vodka blush sauce.

RELATED: Restaurant offering 24 different waffle toppings for Easter brunch | Under new ownership, celebrated Italian restaurant will close (temporarily) this summer

So, yeah, it's boozy. You have to be 21 or older to order.

The pizza is currently available at Scarpetta in Rittenhouse Square for $10 during dinner hours and $6 during happy hour.

Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. daily and happy hour is Sunday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

