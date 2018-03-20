You can get vodka-infused pizza in Philadelphia now

Scarpetta Philadelphia and Stateside Urbancraft Vodka have teamed up to create vodka-infused pizza.

The pie is made with vodka-infused pizza dough, layered with vodka-infused mozzarella cheese and sun-dried tomatoes, and drizzled with a vodka blush sauce.

So, yeah, it's boozy. You have to be 21 or older to order.



The pizza is currently available at Scarpetta in Rittenhouse Square for $10 during dinner hours and $6 during happy hour.

Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. daily and happy hour is Sunday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.