091716_1SpringsteenBTR Source/CBS This Morning

Bruce Springsteen talks to 'CBS This Morning' about the highs and lows of his life and career.

August 12, 2017

Want 'Springsteen on Broadway' tickets? You'll have to work for it

It'll take a lot of money and a little time

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

It won't be cheap to see Bruce Springsteen perform one of his intimate shows on Broadway this fall, and it won't be easy to get in, either.

Performances for "Springsteen on Broadway" kick off Tuesday, Oct. 3, with an official opening on Thursday, Oct. 12. Starting that day, the New Jersey-bred rocker will play five shows a week at the Walter Kerr Theatre through Nov. 26.

Springsteen will give the audience a mix of song and spoken storytelling in the 975-seat theater at 219 W. 48th St in Manhattan. And for fans who have only seen "The Boss" play with The E Street Band in front of tens of thousands in large venues, his solo Broadway show would be something different.

Interested? Of course you are. 

But to get in, you'll first have to try your luck in Ticketmaster's #VerifiedFan platform. Information posted to Springsteen's website this week states that the system will "level the playing field" and get tickets into the hands of his fans instead of automated ticketing bots, which third-party resellers can use to buy htickets as soon as they become available and resell them at much higher prices.

To get started, those who want tickets will have to either use their Ticketmaster account or create one to register with #VerifiedFan (You can do that here). To even stand a chance to be one of the 35,000 to see one of Springsteen's 40 performances, you have to be registered by a 10 p.m. deadline on Monday, Aug. 27.

Once registered, you might be randomly selected to receive an offer code in a text on Wednesday, Aug. 30, about two to four hours before ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. that day. Registering, organizers note, does not guarantee that you will be verified, receive a code and thus be able to buy tickets.

But if you're one of the lucky ones to qualify for all three, your text will include a link to a webpage to purchase the tickets and an offer code that unlocks access to them.

But even that won't guarantee admission. 

Because tickets are limited, they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. to those who have been selected for a chance to buy them. 

Buyers can purchase up to two tickets. One code will also work for any date, and you'll be able to select for which day you want to buy tickets, organizers said.

And as with any Springsteen show these days, be prepared to pay up. Retail prices range from $75 to $850 per ticket.

The New York Post first reported Springsteen's Broadway plans in June.

Andrew Parent

