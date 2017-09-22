WATCH: Bruce Springsteen joins Jackson Browne, Little Steven onstage at N.J. festival

The audience at Thursday night's Laid Back Fest at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Monmouth County was in for quite the treat when Bruce Springsteen hopped onstage to join a couple of well-known performers.

Springsteen, 67, sang a few tunes with rockers Jackson Browne and Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, led by the E Street Band's Steven Van Zandt, during the show, Variety reported.

The group played Springsteen's own "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and "It's Been a Long Time" as well as the Eagles' "Take It Easy," which was co-written by Browne.

The festival, co-founded by Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band, is in its third year. Laid Back Fest makes stops in Connecticut, New York, Texas and Georgia.

The surprise is Springsteen's second in recent weeks – the New Jersey rock star joined Beatles legend Paul McCartney on the Madison Square Garden stage last week for two renditions of "I Saw Her Standing There."

The Boss is set to debut his "Springsteen on Broadway" show at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Oct. 3.

Check out some performances from Thursday's festival below:











