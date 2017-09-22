Music People
AP_17119478244024.jpg Matt Slocum/AP

In this Nov. 7, 2016, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs during a Hillary Clinton campaign event at Independence Mall in Philadelphia.

September 22, 2017

WATCH: Bruce Springsteen joins Jackson Browne, Little Steven onstage at N.J. festival

Music People New Jersey Celebrities Festivals Bruce Springsteen
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

The audience at Thursday night's Laid Back Fest at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Monmouth County was in for quite the treat when Bruce Springsteen hopped onstage to join a couple of well-known performers.

Springsteen, 67, sang a few tunes with rockers Jackson Browne and Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, led by the E Street Band's Steven Van Zandt, during the show, Variety reported.

The group played Springsteen's own "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and "It's Been a Long Time" as well as the Eagles' "Take It Easy," which was co-written by Browne.

The festival, co-founded by Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band, is in its third year. Laid Back Fest makes stops in Connecticut, New York, Texas and Georgia.

The surprise is Springsteen's second in recent weeks – the New Jersey rock star joined Beatles legend Paul McCartney on the Madison Square Garden stage last week for two renditions of "I Saw Her Standing There."

The Boss is set to debut his "Springsteen on Broadway" show at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Oct. 3.

Check out some performances from Thursday's festival below:




081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Emergency Medicine

09202017_ambulance_JHM

Shot or stabbed? You may not want to call an ambulance

Eagles

AP_17260755561764.jpg

Brandon Brooks: Obviously, we want to run the ball more

Videos

PTSD Service Dog Viral Video

Del. restaurant to hold fundraiser after woman berates customer with service dog in viral video

Neighborhoods

Comcast_Box

New Comcast boxes are an eyesore, residents say

Escapes

Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.