Watch Eagles fans celebrate Super Bowl win in slow motion

Want another look at the wild celebration that went down on Broad Street after the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night?

Local filmmaker Cory J. Popp posted a video compilation of celebration scenes on YouTube on Wednesday.

Oh, and did we mention it's in slow motion?

Note: There are no small fires, store windows being smashed, gas stations being looted or cars being overturned in this clip. You'll just see some very happy, albeit slightly intoxicated Eagles fans who just watched their team win its first-ever Super Bowl and its first NFL title in 57 years.

Enjoy.



