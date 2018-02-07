February 07, 2018

Watch Eagles fans celebrate Super Bowl win in slow motion

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Videos
Cory Popp - Super Bowl celebration Cory J. Popp/YouTube

Thousands flooded Broad Street after the Eagles shocked the favored New England Patriots en route to their first Super Bowl win in team history on Sunday night.

Want another look at the wild celebration that went down on Broad Street after the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night?

Local filmmaker Cory J. Popp posted a video compilation of celebration scenes on YouTube on Wednesday. 

Oh, and did we mention it's in slow motion?

Note: There are no small fires, store windows being smashed, gas stations being looted or cars being overturned in this clip. You'll just see some very happy, albeit slightly intoxicated Eagles fans who just watched their team win its first-ever Super Bowl and its first NFL title in 57 years.

Enjoy.


053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Videos Philadelphia Cory J. Popp Super Bowl LII

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery predicted Super Bowl win over a year ago
020518_Alshon-Jeffery_usat

Eagles

Philly releases details of Eagles' Super Bowl parade route and security, transportation plans
Eagles super bow parade trophy

Eagles

Doug Pederson puts on coaching clinic against the master in Super Bowl LII
USATSI_10588716.jpg

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Eagles

'Don't be afraid to fail' – Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' perseverance came from watching his father
020518_Nick-Foles-daughter-usat

Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia's collective joy, as seen from atop the Rocky Steps
Carroll - Eagles' Super Bowl Win Celebrations and Destruction

Escapes

Limited - Rome Italy

$1000 -- Weeklong Guided Tour of Italy, $249 Off

 *
Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.