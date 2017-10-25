Watch horror flick 'Carrie' at an old high school on Halloween night

On Halloween night, catch a screening of the 1976 horror film "Carrie," adapted from Stephen King's novel.

The film shows how sensitive, friendless teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) is sheltered by her religious mother and taunted by her classmates.

Carrie begins to suspect she has supernatural powers, after strange occurrences keep happening around her.

She is invited to the prom by Tommy Ross (William Katt) and tries to enjoy herself, but things take a dark turn.

The film will be screened at what was once Bok Technical High School.

Now, the building is just known as Bok and includes event space and a seasonal rooftop bar, but we have a feeling it will still be eerie to watch the prom scene while inside an old high school.

Tickets to the screening are $13 per person. There will be a cash bar, popcorn and some Halloween tricks and treats.

The movie will begin at 9 p.m. Doors will open at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

9 p.m. | $13 per person

Bok

800 Mifflin St.

