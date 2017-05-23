Politics Donald Trump
donald melania rome Andrew Medichini/AP

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Fiumicino's Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport, near Rome, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Trump is in Italy for a two-day visit, including a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, ahead of his participation in a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday.

May 23, 2017

WATCH: Melania again appears to reject Trump's attempt at holding hands

Politics Donald Trump Rome Marriage Videos Melania Trump
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

When will the president take a hint?

Donald and Melania Trump's marriage made the wrong kind of headlines Monday after they arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, and she seemed to swat him away when he tried to hold her hand.

One could argue that she may not have noticed his attempt and was just trying to shoo away a bug. That defense wasn't helped Tuesday when the two, as part of the president's first international trip, landed in Rome.

At the top of the stairs coming down from Air Force One, Donald Trump pretty clearly tries to grab Melania's hand, and she pulls the old pull-away-and-swipe-the-hair move.

Giving him the benefit of the doubt, Melania is at least clearly not a hand-holder. Then again, she did make the Chris Christie face at her husband's inauguration, so who knows.


Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Travel

Wildwood Crest Beach

Jersey Shore town named best summer vacation destination in United States

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

Television

Jim Gardner Cecily Tynan earring

WATCH: 6ABC's Jim Gardner halts Cecily Tynan's forecast to help her look for missing earring

Politics

Hillary accepts nomination

Hacked Philly 2016 DNC Host Committee email account sends malware to journalists

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.