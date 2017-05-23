WATCH: Melania again appears to reject Trump's attempt at holding hands

When will the president take a hint?

Donald and Melania Trump's marriage made the wrong kind of headlines Monday after they arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, and she seemed to swat him away when he tried to hold her hand.

One could argue that she may not have noticed his attempt and was just trying to shoo away a bug. That defense wasn't helped Tuesday when the two, as part of the president's first international trip, landed in Rome.

At the top of the stairs coming down from Air Force One, Donald Trump pretty clearly tries to grab Melania's hand, and she pulls the old pull-away-and-swipe-the-hair move.

Giving him the benefit of the doubt, Melania is at least clearly not a hand-holder. Then again, she did make the Chris Christie face at her husband's inauguration, so who knows.



