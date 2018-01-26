WATCH: Penn State men's basketball upsets Ohio State with Philly native's insane buzzer beater

The best parts about college basketball are upsets and buzzer beaters. Penn State fans enjoyed both with an improbable win over #13 Ohio State Thursday night, thanks to a last-second bucket from a Philadelphia native.

Trailing by three at home, the Buckeyes tied the game with just five seconds left after Keita Bates-Diop's desperation heave went in.

The crowd's jubilation would be short lived. Nittany Lions sophomore guard Tony Carr, a Roman Catholic High School grad, put up an even more improbable long-range three-pointer as time expired. And it went in, giving him a game-high 28 points.

It's not quite, "Jenkins, for the championship," but still pretty cool nonetheless.