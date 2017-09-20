Shopping at Whole Foods' Philadelphia locations on Wednesday will benefit city schools

If you’re planning to do a little grocery shopping for dinner Wednesday, picking up a few items at Whole Foods locations in Philadelphia will help benefit the city school district.



Five percent of proceeds will go to the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, the district’s nonprofit fundraising branch.

Proceeds will specifically benefit the Farm to Pre-K program, which features agricultural and environmental education programming and pollinator gardens at more than 65 schools in Philadelphia.

According to the Fund, the program reaches about 2,700 children.

The promotion is part of Whole Foods’ Community Giving Day, when the market giant teams up with local nonprofits to raise money for them. The day is held quarterly.

Both Whole Foods’ South Street and Fairmount locations will honor the deal. The Fund’s goal is to raise more than $12,000.