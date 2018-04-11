April 11, 2018

Whoopi Goldberg shouts out Atlantic City: 'There's a lot going on down there'

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Tourism Celebrities
Whoopi Goldberg Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY

Whoopi Goldberg introduces the performance by the cast of Falsettos at the 71st TONY Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Whoopi Goldberg spends a lot of time in Atlantic City, and thinks you should too.

Along with her fellow hosts of "The View," the 62-year-old EGOT winner and Manhattan native discussed where she vacationed while the show was on a week-long break.

Goldberg spent her time off in A.C., and shouted out the Jersey Shore town, which is in the midst of rebranding itself after the shuttering of several casinos in the past few years.

"I spend a lot of time in Atlantic City," Goldberg said. "Most people don't realize that Atlantic City is up and running. There's a lot going on down there."

Goldberg touted the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey as a closer option for some, rather than traveling to Washington, D.C., to see the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"There is a lot going on in Atlantic City," she continued. "It's closer, and you can take your family, and there's a lot of stuff to get done. So, I went and got my mind kind of blown, because I thought nothing was going on. There's a lot going on."

Atlantic City's struggles, particularly the decline of the gambling scene as casinos have popped up in nearby Pennsylvania and elsewhere, have been well documented. However, the resort town has made strides in attracting visitors with other events, such as concerts and nightlife options.

(h/t, Atlantic City Weekly)

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Tourism Celebrities Atlantic City Jersey Shore Whoopi Goldberg Television

Just In

Must Read

Education

Before and after: Abington's pledge agreement with Stephen A. Schwarzman
04112018_Schwarzman_rendering

Phillies

How Chase Utley inspired local cancer survivor (and Dodgers prospect) Devin Smeltzer, both on and off the field
041018_Smeltzer-Utley-1

Bands

Guided by Voices cuts back on the beer, beefs up on the tunes
Guided by Voices

Museums

Museum of the American Revolution offering free admission on one-year anniversary
Carroll - Museum of the American Revolution Opening

Eagles

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Wide receiver
041018ChristianKirk

Honors

WATCH: Smokin' Joe Frazier Boulevard christened in North Philadelphia
Smokin Joe Frazier

Escapes

Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.